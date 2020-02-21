With Ryan Newman getting more and more healthy, Corey LaJoie can feel a whole lot better after the scary crash at the 2020 Daytona 500.

LaJoie ran into Newman during Monday night’s crash, but says he had no idea who he ran into at the time. The 28-year-old said his “stomach dropped” and he “thought I was going to puke” when he saw how serious the wreck was.

Now just days later, he is able to joke and laugh with Newman.

“We texted last night,” LaJoie said, as transcribed by USA Today’s Michelle R. Martinelli. “We shared a couple laughs (about when) we went to that little slick track in Pocono called S&S (Speedways). And for whatever reason, Newman and I always found each other, and his big ass looked like Bowser in that little go-kart. We’re sliding around and smashing into each other, and his head is so big he had to hold the roof up because his head was smashing into it.”

Considering what happened to Newman, it’s nice to see them being able to laugh about it.

