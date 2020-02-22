From one New England sports icon to another, David Ortiz feels for Tom Brady.

While most probably are tired of the Brady-free agency speculation, reports, Hulu commercials and ominous social media posts, Ortiz can understand what Brady is going through. And although he shared his take Friday at spring training on where he’d like the veteran quarterback to end up, the former Boston Red Sox star knows at the end of the day, it’s all up to Brady.

“I don’t want him to go anywhere. I want him to stay,” Ortiz told WEEI.com. “That’s my mind. But it’s up to whatever is best for him and his family. It’s not all about what people think. He has a choice what is good for him. It’s not just for people telling him what he has to do.”

Ortiz knows a thing or two about looming free agency amid a longtime career in the northeast. In 2011, the slugger was headed for free agency, but ended up signing a one-year contract with the Sox. He stayed in Boston for 14 seasons before retiring in 2016.

Big Papi, a 10-time All Star, seven-time Silver Slugger, three-time World Series Champ and World Series MVP in 2013, also is familiar with legacies. And although some believe Brady’s legacy would be tarnished if he left the New England Patriots, Ortiz disagrees.

“His legacy has already been built. It’s always there,” he added. “That’s not the problem. His problem is not going to be (the) legacy. He could go and play somewhere else for the next 10 years when he returns to New England his legacy is going to be there.”

If Brady tries his luck elsewhere, it could impact the Patriots’ free agency pursuits. And if he does want to stick around New England, the new collective bargaining agreement could affect the potential deal.

