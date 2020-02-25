Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Sun remain busy this offseason, adding another player to the roster via trade.

Connecticut has acquired Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis from the Seattle Storm in exchange for the Sun’s 2021 second-round draft pick, the team announced Monday. No further details of the trade were released, per team policy.

Mosqueda-Lewis, who graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2015, is thrilled about her return to New England.

“I’m really excited to start a new journey in Connecticut,” she said, via a statement released by the Sun on Monday. “It was a second home for me for four years and I’m looking forward to being back!”

As a UConn alumna and member of the Storm’s 2018 championship team, Mosqueda-Lewis is no stranger to success. The 26-year-old guard won three straight championships with the Huskies before being selected by Seattle with the third pick the 2015 WNBA Draft and concluded her collegiate career as the NCAA’s Division I all-time leader for 3-pointers made (398) and third on UConn’s all-time scoring list (2,178 points).

Mosqueda-Lewis is averaging 5.3 points on 40.3 percent shooting in her five-season WNBA career.

