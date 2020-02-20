Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Connecticut Sun just made one of the biggest trades of the 2020 WNBA offseason.

Connecticut has received All-Star guard Briann January and a 2021 second-round draft pick in a three-team trade involving the Phoenix Mercury and the Atlanta Dream, the team announced Wednesday. Atlanta will receive Sun fan-favorite Courtney Williams and the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft, while Phoenix gets forwards Jessica Breland and Nia Coffey from the Dream.

January, who averaged 6.7 points and 3.2 boards per game in 2019, is excited to lend Connecticut a helping hand as it seeks its first-ever WNBA championship.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining this team and reuniting with DeWanna (Bonner),” January said, per a statement released by the Sun. “The Connecticut Sun have a talented roster. I look forward to contributing on both ends of the floor and doing whatever I can to bring this franchise and the Sun fans their first championship.”

Williams made quite an impact in four seasons with the Sun. The 5-foot-8 point guard developed into arguably one of the best mid-range shooters currently in the league and averaged 13.2 points per game on 43.5 percent shooting in 2019.

Head coach Curt Miller says the team wishes her the best in Atlanta as Connecticut gears its focus toward the future.

“Unfortunately, despite our best efforts and all the loyalty and support we’ve shown Courtney over the last four seasons, it became clear she no longer wanted to return to Connecticut,” Miller added. “I will look back fondly on the memories we created together, but my focus as always is with the players that have a burning desire to help the Connecticut Sun hang the franchise’s first championship banner. I can’t wait to get back on the court with this team.”

Williams later shared her side of the story in an Instagram post:

The Sun will play the Dream for the first time on Saturday, June 13 at Mohegan Sun, with tip-off slated for 7 p.m. ET.

