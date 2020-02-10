Damien Woody is prepared for the next chapter in Tom Brady’s storied career.

Woody said last month before the New England Patriots’ wild-card round loss to the Tennessee Titans that he believed we were witnessing Brady’s final days with the only NFL organization he’s ever known.

On Sunday, Woody, who spent five seasons with the Patriots (1999-2003), doubled down during a “bold prediction” segment on ESPN’s “NFL Live,” suggesting Brady will sign elsewhere in free agency this offseason after a 20-year run in New England.

“That whole little nugget of not being able to get tagged in his last contract. I think Tom in 20 years with New England, first time getting to experience free agency, feeling the love and going through the process, a lot of people don’t understand there’s more than just Tom, Bill (Belichick) and Mr. (Robert) Kraft in this process,” Woody said. “You have family, you have TB12 that’s gonna factor into all of this, and I think when it’s all said and done, I think Tom will be in another uniform.”

This isn’t an outlandish take, as many pundits have expressed doubt over whether Brady will re-sign with the Patriots, especially on the heels of such a disappointing finish to the 2019 campaign. But it’d still be weird to see Brady suit up for another organization.

The other “bold predictions” shared Sunday? Tim Hasselbeck thinks Drew Brees will retire this offseason, while John Fox believes Jameis Winston will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and lower his interception total from 30 to 10.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images