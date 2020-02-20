David Ortiz totally understands why the Boston Red Sox traded Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers last week.

Sure, it wasn’t a popular move, with Betts cementing himself as a fan favorite in Boston and as one of the best players in Major League Baseball. But the All-Star outfielder’s impending free agency after the 2020 season was something the Red Sox needed to factor into their decision-making.

As Ortiz explained Thursday at Red Sox spring training in Fort Myers, Fla., Betts could command a contract similar to the 12-year, $430 million deal Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout signed last March.

“Unfortunately, this game, it’s not just a game. It’s business,” Ortiz told reporters at JetBlue Park. “Mookie’s situation, it’s hard to give up someone like him, someone like David Price. What they bring to the table, it’s more than enough. But on the business side, we also know that Mookie’s gonna be a guy that’s gonna get a deal close to what Mike Trout has. I’m pretty sure that’s gonna happen at some point. So I guess that’s the difference between having him here and having him going to LA. We all understand that.

“And I know fans are hurting a little bit because you let a franchise player go somewhere else, but that’s the tricky part about baseball. You fall in love with players and the business side of it sometimes doesn’t allow the team to keep up with them, and it’s always that one time where you have to say ‘goodbye’ like the conversations with Mookie and David Price. But it’s guys who did what they were supposed to when they were here, and the fans are always gonna appreciate that, and us in our conversation are always gonna appreciate the same, it’s gonna be the same way. Just always wishing them the best and it don’t stop the train.”

LIVE with Big Papi on the #SoxSpring bench! https://t.co/RwrvoH7s2L — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 20, 2020

Ortiz, a former franchise player now working as a special assistant in the Red Sox’s front office, can relate to Betts on a different level than most. As such, he’s able to rationalize the trade from both sides, knowing there’s a chance it’ll ultimately work out for everyone involved, even though the Red Sox currently are facing harsh criticism in wake of dealing away such a beloved piece of the organization.

“Sometimes, people think that as a player we get greedy when it comes down to contracts,” Ortiz said. “But it only goes around once. It doesn’t go around twice. It goes around once and you’ve got to get what you have earned, because nobody gives you anything in this game; you’ve gotta earn it. And Mookie has earned every single dollar that he’s gonna get. If I’m him, I’m not going to leave 50, 60, 70 million (dollars) on the table out there just because, you know what I’m saying?

“It is what it is. We had a good offer for him, but I understand that he somewhere else was gonna get more. I think the Red Sox’s decision with him was perfect, because you’re just not gonna let a great player go after the season. Before the season even begins, you try to get something in exchange that you can have for a long period of time, you know what I’m saying? For both sides, I think it was really good. Plus, we all know that we are trying to reduce payroll. It’s just something that it wasn’t surprising.”

It’s reasonable to temper expectations for the 2020 Red Sox. Not only are they coming off a disappointing 2019 in which they finished in third place in the American League East. But replacing Betts’ production — or at least a portion of it — also won’t be easy, just like it won’t be easy this late in the offseason to find a fifth starter who’s capable of filling David Price’s shoes.

That said, Ortiz only needs to point to his own departure after the 2016 season as proof the narrative could change quickly. The Red Sox still have a talented roster, several notable prospects and newfound financial wiggle room.

“Sometimes, it takes time to replace what those guys bring to the table. Sometimes, it doesn’t take too long, you know what I’m saying,” Ortiz said Thursday. “And I’m a really good example of me retiring and all of a sudden we have a guy like J.D. (Martinez) coming in and it seems like I never left. The Red Sox always are good at it. They always are good at covering those holes that get created because of trading situations, or anything like that, and this organization is a big market, so you can just get it stocked with things. They’ve always found a way to figure things out.”

In other words, it’s all about finding the next franchise cornerstone while also appreciating what Betts brought to the table over the past six years.

“Mookie might be in the best two players in the game right now, without a doubt. If we don’t have a Mike Trout, Mookie might be the best player in the game,” Ortiz said. “It’s hard to replace that. Out of 700 players out there, plus, you’re talking about the best. It’s hard to replace that. But once it happens, what can you do about it? By trying to get another Mookie Betts, or another whoever.

“Remember: Mookie came here and he was just a little kid who wanted to be good. He developed and he came to be who he is. There’s a lot of guys out there who are gonna have the same opportunity, and guys are hungry, guys wanna be good, guys wanna develop. So who knows if we’re gonna be lucky enough to have a guy who wants to be another Mookie Betts. That’s what is tricky about the game. You never know what’s gonna happen with who, you know what I’m saying? I’m always wishing the best to my boy, man, I love that kid.”

It’s time to move past the breakout, as difficult as that might sound.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images