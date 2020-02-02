Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With kick-off for Super Bowl LIV closing in, most people have decided which team they think will take home the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the night — including David Oritz.

The Boston Red Sox legend has spent the last week in Miami ahead of Sunday’s big game at Hard Rock Stadium between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Ortiz took to Instagram ahead of the game and said he “Had a hellll of a time being involved” in the festivities and is excited to see how things ultimately pan out.

In his opinion, however, the Chiefs will walk away winners.

“… (L)ookin forward to seeing what goes down tonite but I gotta feelin my boy Mahomes gonna get this one done!!! Appreciate everyone who came out 2 show luv and support…see y’all at the game 🤙🏿 ….. PS – Brady n the Pats winnin it all next year,” he said.

Check it out:

Who will win the big game? Tune in to find out.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images