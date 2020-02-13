BOSTON — David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand put the Bruins on the board first Wednesday night, and both made a little history along the way.
Boston took a 1-0 lead over the Montreal Canadiens seven minutes into the tilt at TD Garden thanks to some nifty stick work by both Marchand and Pastrnak.
Check it out:
So Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) and David Pastrnak (@pastrnak96) are out here dropping jaws, no big deal.
The goal helped both players reach their own milestones.
Pastrnak now has 39 goals this season, a career-high for the 23-year-old.
With the assist, Marchand becomes the 10th player in Bruins history to notch 70-plus points in four-plus seasons, a feat Pastrnak accomplished earlier this season.
Brad Marchand joined @pastrnak96 in collecting 70 points in each of the last four seasons.
It marked the 10th time a @NHLBruins has recorded 70+ points in four or more consecutive campaigns. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/dpynnaiyjF
Impressive stuff, huh?
