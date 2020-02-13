Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand put the Bruins on the board first Wednesday night, and both made a little history along the way.

Boston took a 1-0 lead over the Montreal Canadiens seven minutes into the tilt at TD Garden thanks to some nifty stick work by both Marchand and Pastrnak.

Check it out:

The goal helped both players reach their own milestones.

Pastrnak now has 39 goals this season, a career-high for the 23-year-old.

With the assist, Marchand becomes the 10th player in Bruins history to notch 70-plus points in four-plus seasons, a feat Pastrnak accomplished earlier this season.

Brad Marchand joined @pastrnak96 in collecting 70 points in each of the last four seasons. It marked the 10th time a @NHLBruins has recorded 70+ points in four or more consecutive campaigns. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/dpynnaiyjF — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 13, 2020

Impressive stuff, huh?

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images