Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — David Pastrnak is on a tear this season.

The Boston Bruins forward scored his career-high 39th goal of the year in the first period of Wednesday night’s tilt against the Montreal Canadiens. But he wasn’t done yet.

Pastrnak recorded goal No. 40 of the season less than five minutes into the second period on a two-on-one rush, flicking the puck past Carey Price for the second time.

Check it out:

David Pastrnak became the first @NHLBruins player to score 40 goals in a season since Glen Murray in in 2002-03 (44 G in 82 GP). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/xW8JVwI3CQ — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 13, 2020

The goal has a little history behind it, as well.

Pastrnak is the first Bruins player to score 40 goals in a season since Glen Murray in the 2002-03 season, per the team. With the goal, he tied the Toronto Maples Leafs’ Auston Matthews and the Washington Capitals’ Alexander Ovechkin for most goals in the NHL.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images