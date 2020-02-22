Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While David Pastrnak didn’t record a goal Friday night, it doesn’t mean he wasn’t effective.

The Boston Bruins took down the Calgary Flames 4-3 at Scotiabank Saddledome in a wild one Friday night. The 23-year-old was unable to light the lamp himself, but did come up with two assists in Boston’s fifth straight victory.

Pasta has been on a tear offensively lately with 11 points (five goals, six assists) over the Bruins’ last seven games. Over that stretch, the right winger only was unable to record a point just once.

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images