Both David Pastrnak and Leon Draisaitl are having one heck of a season.

Though the Boston Bruins winger has tallied eight more goals than Edmonton Oilers center, Draisaitl has recorded 13 more points than Pastrnak this season. The pair currently lead the league in points with 95 and 82, respectively, and continue to dominate with less than two dozen games left in the regular season.

Interestingly enough, Pastrnak says he and Draisaitl became “close friends” last summer. And the 23-year-old is proud of what his new pal has managed to accomplish.

“I’m really happy for him,” Pastrnak said Tuesday, via the team. “Like I said, he’s having a great season. I remember before we signed these contracts we were hanging out a lot so, I’m really happy for him. It’s always fun times with him and he works really hard. It’s well deserved.”

🎥 @pastrnak96 on the challenge the Oilers will present for the #NHLBruins on Wednesday night: “We know they have some skill and playing well this year. We’re excited and always tough games here in this building.” pic.twitter.com/qlGqlqv1tS — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 18, 2020

The Bruins and Oilers will square off Wednesday night at Rogers Place, with puck drop slated for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images