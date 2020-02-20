Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak has been unstoppable this season.

The Boston Bruins right winger was huge in the team’s big win over the Detroit Red Wings, potting his 42nd goal of the year. The win also was significant for head coach Bruce Cassidy, who earned his 200th career victory in the process.

Pastrnak currently sits one goal behind the Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (43) for the league lead.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images