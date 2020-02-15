Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: David Pastrnak found the back of the net.

The Boston Bruins right winger notched his fourth hat-trick of the season Wednesday, and followed it up with another goal Saturday. With the Bruins ahead 3-1 in the third period over the Detroit Red Wings, Pasta took in an unbelievable feed from Brad Marchand and buried it for the 42nd time this season.

