If you hard to start your NHL team with either David Pastrnak or Leon Draisaitl, who would it be?
Draisaitl currently leads the league in assists and has been in the top five in goals all season. Pastrnak, meanwhile, has spent a significant amount of time as the NHL’s leader in goals and has sparked the Boston Bruins offense all season long.
NESN’s Jahmai Webster asks Billy Jaffe to end this debate during the “Story Behind The Story” on “NESN Sports Update,” presented by Sullivan Tire.
See who Jaffe picks in the video above.
