David Rittich was a beast in net Tuesday night.

The Calgary netminder stopped an impressive 26 shots on the night while stumping the Bruins’ offense as Boston fell 5-2 to the Flames at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

Rittich’s most impressive save of the night came on a slap shot off the stick of Zdeno Chara. The Flames goalie stopped the rocket with his shoulder and maintained Calgary’s momentum.

For more on the goaltender’s big night, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/ USA TODAY Sports Images