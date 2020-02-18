Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady’s list of attributes seemingly goes on forever. An unmatched work ethic, precise attention to detail and pinpoint accuracy, to name a few.

High-end speed, however, is not on that list.

While Brady’s in-pocket footwork is among the best in football, he’s never really been a threat to take off and run. So when the future Hall of Fame quarterback posted an Instagram photo of himself and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, in the gym, one of his teammates couldn’t help but ask a fair question.

“Question is…who is faster??? LOL,” Devin McCourty asked in the comment section.

Despite Brady’s 1,037 career rushing yards, we’ll put our money on Gisele.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images