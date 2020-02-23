It’s no secret that Ray Allen did not leave the Boston Celtics for the Miami Heat on the best of terms. But Doc Rivers is hopeful any and all hard feelings will be put behind for Kevin Garnett’s number retirement next year.

Rivers coached the C’s to an NBA championship in 2008 with Garnett and Allen on his roster. Since Allen’s departure in 2012, there has been drama surrounding members of the team ever since, and it’s unknown whether or not Allen will be in attendance when Garnett’s No. 5 is raised to the TD Garden rafters.

As for Rivers, he’s going to do what he can to help.

“KG is getting his jersey retired next year, and I’m hoping everyone is there,” Rivers said, per ESPN. “I’ll make the right calls — that doesn’t mean the right things will happen. … I have a role in it,” Rivers said. “I just think we won a title with Ray and we need to get over it.”

Garnett will be the 24th Celtic to have his number retired.

