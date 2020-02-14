Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics walked out the winners Thursday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, but there was bigger news being announced in the middle of the game.

Kevin Garnett’s No. 5 officially will be retired by the Celtics during the 2020-2021 season. His former coach, current Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, didn’t even know that the announcement was made during the game.

“Oh, wow, that’s awesome,” Rivers said. “That’s really cool. I wish somebody would’ve told me.”

He was told that Garnett thanked him in the video.

“Oh, see, well, that tells you that I’m focused on the game,” Rivers said. “That is awesome. That is really awesome. Hopefully it’s a day that we play them and I can be there, because that is absolutely deserved, and Hall of Fame next. So, he’s a special man in my life, for sure.”

Celtics point guard Kemba Walker was asked about his thoughts on the whole tribute and what’s to come.

“It’s well deserved,” Walker said. “I can’t wait for that actually. That’s going to be super cool. He’s going to get so much love. He’s one of the best all-time.”

While no official date was announced for Garnett’s number retirement as of yet, it is sure to be a night that Celtics of past and present and it’s fans will be anticipating for the next year.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images