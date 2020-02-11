Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Red Sox fans will miss Mookie Betts, and the feeling clearly is mutual.

Betts and David Price officially were traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday in a deal that sends Alex Verdugo and two prospects to Boston. The deal signals the beginning of a new era for the Red Sox, for better or for worse.

The Red Sox thanked Betts in an Instagram post Monday night, and the new Dodgers outfielder responded with a simple comment.

Here’s the post:

And here’s Betts’ comment:

With the Betts drama finally behind them, the Red Sox must turn their focus toward preparing for the 2020 season. All pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to spring training Tuesday, with position players set to arrive Sunday.

The first full-squad workout is scheduled for next Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images