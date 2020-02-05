Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman didn’t play in Super Bowl LIV, but that apparently didn’t stop him from living it up in South Beach.

A new video appears to show the New England Patriots receiver partying with star singer Demi Lovato, who performed the “Star-Spangled Banner” Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium. However, there has been no confirmation whether Edelman indeed is the person in the video.

Warning: The clip shows Lovato interacting with strippers in a manner some might consider inappropriate and offensive.

(You can click here to watch the video, which contains NSFW content.)

Make of that what you will.

In other Edelman news, the star wideout has been pulling out all the stops in his attempt to lure Tom Brady back to New England. Brady is set to become a free agent March 18.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images