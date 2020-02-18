Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump’s thoughts, like the thoughts of all NASCAR fans, are with Ryan Newman.

The President of the United States on Monday tweeted his support for Newman, who was hospitalized after a horrifying, last-lap crash in the Daytona 500. Newman was leading “The Great American Race” at the time of the wreck.

Here’s Trump’s tweet:

Praying for Ryan Newman, a great and brave @NASCAR driver! #PrayingForRyan — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

Roush Fenway Racing announced late Monday night that Newman was in serious condition, but that doctors did not consider his injuries to be life-threatening. Race winner Denny Hamlin later apologized for his team’s victory lane celebration, which occurred as medical personnel were attending to Newman.

We’ll share updates on Newman’s conditions as they become available.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images