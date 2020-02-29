Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A battle between the XFL’s East and West divisions is set to go down Saturday night.

The No. 1 ranked team in the East, the St. Louis BattleHawks, will welcome in the bottom-feeder of the West, the Seattle Dragons. The BattleHawks won their Week 3 game against the New York Guardians, 29-9, on the back of their two-headed monster in the backfield of former NFL running backs Matt Jones and Christine Michael.

The Dragons suffered a defeat at the hands of the Dallas Renegades in Week 3, leaving them at 1-2 on the season.

With no team showing absolute dominance in either division this season, this game is a must-win for both squads.

Here’s how to watch Dragons vs. BattleHawks:

When: Saturday, Feb. 29, at 5 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images