It doesn’t take long to notice Bill Belichick is not the “warm and fuzzy” type.

The New England Patriots head coach is all business and clearly takes his job seriously. But it’s clearly worked, considering Belichick has won six Super Bowls with quarterback Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Belichick and Brady’s relationship was the center of a lot of attention during the 2018 season as many speculated there was tension between the duo. Former Patriot Drew Bledsoe said he’s “certain” there’s tension, but not because the two dislike each other.

“In terms of their relationship, you work with somebody for 18 or 19 years, it’s not always going to be warm and fuzzy, especially when it’s Belichick who’s not warm and fuzzy to begin with, particularly in a work environment,” the former Patriots QB said in a preview for a new E:60 special, per ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap. “Is there some tension? I’m certain that there is. But that stress and tension can drive attention to detail, it can drive work ethic… Belichick’s great at creating that discomfort. And to be honest, I think Tommy thrives on it.”

It certainly all makes sense, given the success New England has had under Belichick and Brady.

But it remains to be seen if they will go for Super Bowl No. 7 as Brady can become a free agent for the first time in his career when the new league year begins March 18.

The E:60 special airs this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images