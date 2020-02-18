Tom Brady won’t be the only 40-something under center in the NFL during the 2020 season.

Drew Brees on Tuesday announced he’ll be returning for his 20th season, and he’ll do so with the New Orleans Saints. Brees made the announcement in an Instagram post.

“My feelings about the 2020 season!” he captioned a post from atop a mountain in Hawaii. “I look forward to the grind and the journey, for the reward at the end will be worth it!!! Love you #WhoDatNation. Let’s make another run at it!”

There was some uncertainty as to whether Brees, the all-time leader in passing yards and touchdown passes, would be back for the upcoming season. The 41-year-old had a fine season in 2019, playing in 11 games and completing a league-leading 74.3 percent of his passes. Brees threw 27 touchdown passes and just four interceptions as New Orleans went 8-3 with him under center. The Saints, however, experienced a disappointing end to the year as they were knocked out at home in the wild-card round by the Minnesota Vikings.

Now, the Saints have questions to answer about what they’ll do at the backup quarterback position. Teddy Bridgewater is a free agent, and he might even get a chance to compete for a starting job somewhere else. The Saints also have third-string QB/gadget player Taysom Hill, who is a restricted free agent. Hill sees himself as a potential franchise quarterback, and if there are teams that agree, they might look to make a push to sign the 29-year-old.

Perhaps Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots might come calling if Hill gets loose, although it should be noted Hill carries a first-round tender, requiring the signing team to relinquish a first-round pick to sign him.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images