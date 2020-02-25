Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Ayres is one of the biggest names in hockey right now.

The Carolina Hurricanes emergency backup goaltender took the ice for the first time Saturday as Carolina downed the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ayres became the oldest netminder to make his NHL-debut at the ripe age of 42-years-old.

Ayres currently works as a zamboni driver for the Maple Leafs, but came in and helped the Hurricanes pull out a 6-3 win.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images