Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams is close to a return, and fellow center Enes Kanter is excited about what that means for the team.

In a teaser for NBC Sports Boston’s “The Enes Kanter Show,” Kanter and Chris Forsberg discussed the benefit of bringing the second-year center back into the rotation.

“I mean obviously with his ability to block shots, play defense, catch lobs and put down dunks and offensive rebounds, it’s definitely going to help us a lot,” Kanter said.

Williams participated in his first full-contact workout Feb. 9, and he told reporters he’s anxious for his comeback after Wednesday’s practice. The team is hopeful he will return around March 1.

Kanter doesn’t seem to think the frontcourt needed to outsource help with Williams coming back, comparing the team’s collective of big men to a certain quartet of superheroes.

“He only played like 19 games or something, but those 19 games, I feel like we have (Daniel) Theis, we have me, we have Vince (Poirier) and we have Rob now,” Kanter said. “If you combine us all together like Power Rangers, you know, we can just go out there and pretty much do offense, defense, block shots, rebound, everything.”

Williams averaged 3.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in 19 games this year, playing about 14 minutes per game, while providing rim protection that some hoped Boston would acquire before the NBA trade deadline.

The Celtics return to action on Friday against the Timberwolves.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images