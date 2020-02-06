Enes Kanter seems to have a back-up plan, a crafty way to get out of any potential trade if the Boston Celtics so happen to send him somewhere prior to Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline.

Kanter spoke on NBC Sports Boston ‘The Enes Kanter Show’ on Wednesday and humorously discussed how he would try to get out deal that sends him elsewhere.

“It’s kind of like in player sense, like say they send me to somewhere you don’t want to go, right? Well I men, I just fail my test. I just fail my physical test,” Kanter said, jokingly. “I’m coming right back here. They send me somewhere cold, they send me somewhere that I don’t like, I told Danny (Ainge) ‘I’m coming right back here.'”

While the playful response surely shows Kanter’s sense of humor, the Celtics’ center did depict a more serious side of things too. Truth is, he seems to really enjoy playing for the organization.

“I don’t think anybody wants to leave Boston, anybody wants to get traded out of Boston,” Kanter said. “‘Cause it’s like a world’s (best) organization. The fan base, the TD Garden, the facility, how (the) organization take care of you.

“It’s one of the best,” he added. “So, it would definitely be sad to leave.”

Kanter and the Celtics will take the floor at the TD Garden on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic. It’s the last game before the trade deadline tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Images