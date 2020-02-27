Should Tom Brady leave the Patriots this offseason, is there any chance he tries to bring Antonio Brown with him?

Brown previously has stated he wants to play where Brady is playing in the 2020 NFL season, an idea the six-time Super Bowl champion himself seemed to approve. Furthermore, the duo reportedly has kept in touch since Brown’s release from New England back in September.

So, where could Brady and Brown reunite that would work for all parties involved? Former NFL linebacker LaVar Arrington could see the situation flourishing in Tampa Bay.

“Bruce Arians is the type of guy that could bring in a guy like Antonio Brown and they’d have a good relationship and he could manage it,” Arrington said Thursday on FS1’s “Speak For Yourself.” “We kept saying Tom Brady and Antonio Brown want to play together. Now you add that third receiver, you got one of the most explosive offenses. AB would totally fit in the slot in that situation because you have two longer, rangier guys in (Chris) Godwin and (Mike) Evans. It could totally work. It will work personality-wise. For one, Antonio Brown has to make it work. For two, those guys probably look up to Antonio Brown and for three, the leadership of Arians and Tom Brady — it would be an explosive triplet set that Tom Brady has. It could very much work in Tampa.”

Tom Brady & Antonio Brown to the Bucs? 🤔 "We kept saying Tom Brady and Antonio Brown wants to play together & now you add that 3rd receiver and you have one of the most explosive offenses." — @LavarArrington pic.twitter.com/Sj8PRlkeyl — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) February 26, 2020

There’s a chance the Buccaneers could be the darkhorse in the Brady sweepstakes. While the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans have been garnering the most attention of late as potential landing spots for Brady, Tampa Bay arguably is more in need of quarterback help than both franchises. Not to mention, Arians didn’t really keep the Bucs’ interest in Brady a secret.

It’s starting to sound like Tampa Bay and any other interest team will have its chance to dance with Brady, too. One NFL insider “would be stunned” if Brady returned to Foxboro.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images