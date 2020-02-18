Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s obviously not going to be cheap to sign Tom Brady this offseason, but the quarterback’s decision surely won’t be all about money.

We’ve heard both the Patriots and Raiders reportedly are willing to fork over $30 million annually to the future Hall of Famer. Brady’s reported top priority, however, is being surrounded by a strong supporting cast, which conceivably will shorten his list of sensible suitors.

Former NFL quarterback David Carr, however, believes there’s a team outside of New England that can check for than a few boxes for the six-time Super Bowl champion.

“I think, personally, the Tennessee Titans would be fantastic because you have good players, you have Mike Vrabel there who understands the Patriot Way,” Carr said on NFL Network’s “NFL Total Access.” “You have that culture. So that would be something I would think would be a nice fit.”

What could attract Tom Brady to a new team in 2020? @DeAngeloHall23 and @DCarr8 give their thoughts 👇 📺: @NFLTotalAccess pic.twitter.com/k7fTkpXKu1 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 18, 2020

Brady in Nashville certainly makes sense on paper, but the move doesn’t appear to be in the cards. Ryan Tannehill, who replaced Marcus Mariota under center midway through the 2019 season and helped guide the team to the AFC Championship Game, reportedly “is not leaving” the Titans.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images