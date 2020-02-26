Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patriots fans aren’t the only ones who want to see Thaddeus Moss in a New England uniform.

Moss, son of Patriots great and Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss, will be one of the more interesting tight end prospects available in the 2020 NFL Draft. The LSU product is ranked as high as second in some tight end rankings, while other draft experts don’t even have Thaddeus in their top 10.

Regardless, Patriots legend Tedy Bruschi wants Bill Belichick to take a chance on the younger Moss.

For what it’s worth, Thaddeus Moss readily admits how cool it would be to work with Tom Brady, like his father before him.

The 21-year-old hauled in 47 passes for 579 yards and four touchdowns last season for the Tigers. The 6-foot-2, 250-pound tight end also is considered a capable if unspectacular blocker. Though he certainly would fill a need for the Patriots, New England might have its eyes set on one of the best tight ends in all of football.

