After going just 4-12 in 2018, the San Francisco 49ers truly impressed in 2019. Now, they find themselves in the biggest game of the NFL season.

The Niners made a big turnaround this season, to say the least, going 13-3 in the regular season thanks to improvements on both sides of the ball. Now, San Fran finds itself taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, a position few believed it could be in a short 12 months ago.

Former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi certainly likes what he sees in Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan, who’s helped lead the team’s turnaround. In fact, the three-time Super Bowl champion sees something special in the 40-year-old.

“With Kyle Shanahan I see early signs of an offensive version of Bill Belichick,” Bruschi tweeted ahead of Sunday’s game. “Great young Coach. Makes the complex simple to his players.”

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images