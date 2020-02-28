Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Milwaukee Brewer Brock Holt and Los Angeles Dodger Mookie Betts posing together for a photo is something that at one point would be hard to fathom.

But times have changed, and with the two teams meeting one another in Cactus League action Friday afternoon, the two former Boston Red Sox got to reunite.

Of course, the Red Sox traded Betts to the Dodgers earlier this month, and shortly thereafter Holt, a free agent, joined the Brewers.

MLB’s “Cut4” posted a photo of the two ahead of Friday’s game.

The duo have spent nearly the entirety of their careers with the Red Sox, so suffice to say it’s unfamiliar territory for them not to be wearing the same uniform.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports