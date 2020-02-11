Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There time as teammates is over — for now — but Mookie Betts, David Price and Christian Vazquez still have many great memories to look back on.

The Red Sox on Monday officially traded Betts and Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a deal that sent Alex Verdugo and three players to Boston. Many members of the Red Sox, including Vazquez, have taken time to honor Betts and Price on social media.

Here’s Vazquez’s Instagram post from Monday night:

And here are replies from both Betts and Price:

In other Red Sox news, Boston reportedly plans to hire Ron Roenicke as its interim manager.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images