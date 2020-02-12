Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It didn’t take long for Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts to be questioned about his free-agency plans, and specifically if the Boston Red Sox could still be included in them.

However, Betts deflected about the topic during his introductory press conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

“I love Boston, man,” Betts said, per The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams. “But I do know that it’s a business and I have to worry about 2020 right now and get to that point whenever it’s time.”

As you likely know by now, Betts was traded to the Dodgers along with former Red Sox pitcher David Price in a trade that was made official earlier this week. Betts is currently set to become a free agent after the 2020 season.

The former Boston star thanked Red Sox fans following his six years with the club.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images