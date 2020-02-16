Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are on a roll.

Boston won its first game of a back-to-back on Saturday and then completed the solid weekend with a win over the New York Rangers on Sunday, 3-1.

The Bruins got on the board behind Charlie McAvoy’s third goal of the season just before the first period came to an end, and Charlie Coyle continued his recent hot streak extending the B’s lead to two in the second period. New York would get one back in the third, but it would not be enough as Boston won its third straight contest.

NESN’s Michaela Vernava recaps all of the action from Sunday’s clash in the video above with the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images