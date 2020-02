Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins ran into some trouble at home on Tuesday night.

The Calgary Flames exacted revenge on the B’s for their 4-3 loss last week, dropping the B’s 5-2 at TD Garden. NESN’s Courtney Cox recaps the night in the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game.

Check out the five facts in the video above.

