It’s safe to say the nine-day NHL All-Star break was not too much time off for the Boston Bruins.

With their 4-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at TD Garden, the B’s are now 3-0-0 since returning from the break. NESN’s Courtney Cox recaps the game in the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports