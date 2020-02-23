The Bruins five-game winning-streak comes to an end with a 9-3 loss to the Canucks. This was not a pretty game for the Bruins, Bruce Cassidy pulled Tuuka Rask midway through the third period after allowing 6 goals on 27 shots. This was only the second time all season the Bruins allowed more than 5 goals. However, these 9 goals were the most by a Canucks’ team on home ice in 24 years.

