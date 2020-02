Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak had quite the Wednesday night.

The Boston Bruins winger netted his fourth hat trick of the 2019-20 campaign, moved back into the lead for goals in the NHL, reached 40 goals in a season for the first time in his career and did it all vs. rivals the Montreal Canadiens. NESN’s Courtney Cox recaps the action-packed night at TD Garden in the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game.

Check out the five facts in the video above.