Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins had a night in Edmonton.

David Pastrnak potted the overtime game-winner, Patrice Bergeron scored again and Jake DeBrusk had a touching family moment. NESN’s Courtney Cox recaps the night in the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game.

Check out the five facts in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports