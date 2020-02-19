Kendrick Perkins is trying to turn the page.

Perkins seemingly has never turned down an opportunity to criticize or roast Kyrie Irving of late. The former Celtic last week claimed he “wants to throw up” any time he thinks of Irving, whose tenure in Boston was tumultuous, to say the least, and on Monday took a dig at the star point guard after he was elected to the National Basketball Players Association executive committee.

Well, it appears that will be the last harpoon thrown by Perkins at Irving. The former center on Tuesday vowed to keep Irving’s name out of his mouth moving forward.

I Kendrick Perkins have decided not to talk about Mr. Kyrie Irving no more this season!!! Nope, I’m not going to do it so don’t ask me any questions on how I feel about him on certain situations because I’m not going to answer. Nope!!! I’m done lol pic.twitter.com/TSiuWyGvgT — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) February 19, 2020

Considering Perk’s well-documented history of not being able/wanting to bite his tongue, we wouldn’t be shocked if he doesn’t succeed in keeping this promise.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images