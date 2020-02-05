It sure sounds like Greg Olsen is open to a homecoming.

Olsen officially was released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, and it didn’t take very long for a market to generate for the veteran tight end. Olsen, who will turn 35 on March 11, reportedly will visit the Buffalo Bills, Washington Redskins and Seattle Seahawks this week.

It’s a fine list of suitors, but Olsen is a bit discouraged by one team’s lack of interest: the Chicago Bears.

Greg Olsen on the Bears interest in him. "I'll be honest in my heart I was hoping they would have been one of the first calls. To my knowledge we have not heard from them. Whether or not they do or not is hard to say." — ESPN 1000 (@ESPN1000) February 4, 2020

The Bears drafted Olsen with the 31st overall pick back in 2007. The three-time Pro Bowl selection played the first four seasons of his career in Chicago before being traded to Carolina, where he’d play his next nine.

It wouldn’t have been surprising to see the Bears reach out to Olsen. Chicago’s top two tight ends, Trey Burton and Adam Shaheen, both were limited to eight games in 2019 due to injuries and offered little when healthy, combining for 23 catches for 158 yards and no touchdowns. Olsen probably would be an upgrade over both and his veteran presence could aid in the development of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

As for other logical landing spots, there’s been no word as to whether the Patriots have contacted Olsen. Olsen, however, believes New England still is trying to bring Rob Gronkowski out of retirement.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images