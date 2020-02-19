Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Giovanni Reyna made history Tuesday night when he became the youngest American to play in a UEFA Champions League game, according to USA Today Sports.

The 17-year-old impacted the result too, tallying an assist on Dortmund’s winning goal to send his club to a 2-1 victory over Paris-Saint Germain in the first leg of the Round of 16.

Reyna was subbed on during the 67th minute with Dortmund up a goal, before Neymar evened things up for PSG in the 75th. The score didn’t stay tied for long, as Reyna got the ball at midfield on a counter, took a few touches into space and found Erling Haaland at the top of the box for the go-ahead goal.

Every angle of THAT Håland goal 🔥 pic.twitter.com/C5GsIUpChj — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) February 18, 2020

Prior to Reyna’s debut, Christian Pulisic was the youngest American to play in the Champions League, making his debut for Dortmund four days before his 18th birthday.

A member of the United States’ Under-17 World Cup team, Reyna comes from a soccer background. His father, Claudio Reyna, was the former U.S. national team captain and his mother, Danielle Egan Reyna, made six appearances for the U.S. women’s national team in 2003.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images