Tom Brady truly has lost his way.

The 42-year-old is notoriously strict about what he puts into his body. And while can’t say with certainty whether the “TB12 Method” allows for consumption of chocolate cake, it’s probably safe to assume Brady avoids such dessert at all costs.

Alas, Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, recently scarfed town a piece of creamy, chocolaty goodness.

Check out this Instagram post from Bundchen:

On second thought … did Brady fake eating the cake?! His mouth is closed, and there is nothing on his fork.

Considering how undeniably weird the New England Patriots quarterback (for now) is, nothing is out of the question.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images