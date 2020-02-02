NFL tight end Greg Olsen reached into his bag of scoops during FOX Sports’ Super Bowl LIV pregame show.

Olsen said the Patriots are “trying to get” tight end Rob Gronkowski to make a comeback. Olsen said if the Patriots aren’t successful then he is, “like third in line.” It’s unclear who the second choice would be.

The Carolina Panthers plan to cut Olsen after the Super Bowl, which would make Olsen a free agent.

NESN reported this week:

“And honestly, I wouldn’t completely rule out Rob Gronkowski returning if Brady comes back. And I know how ridiculous that sounds. I think Brady will need some assurances from the organization to come back to New England. That could include re-signing Danny Amendola or incentivizing Gronkowski to return. Gronkowski said this week he’s only down to 250 pounds and that he could add his weight back on quickly. Just saying, don’t completely, entirely rule it out.”

Gronkowski said this week he’d have to be feeling the idea of a comeback for about a month before conclusively making the decision. The Patriots could convince Gronkowski to return by easing his practice workload during the spring and summer.

The Patriots need help at tight end, and Olsen would be a solid addition. He’ll be 35 years old in March but caught 52 passes for 597 yards with two touchdowns in 2019. He put together three straight 1,000-yard seasons from 2014 to 2016.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images