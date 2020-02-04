Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Greg Olsen sweepstakes are heating up.

Olsen, who was released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, is garnering interest from the Seattle Seahawks, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday, citing a source. The 34-year-old tight end reportedly also plans to visit visit the Buffalo Bills and Washington Redskins in the coming days.

Here’s Schefter’s report.

Add Seattle to the list of teams interested in former Panthers’ TE Greg Olsen, per source. Olsen will be taking a visit to Seattle. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 4, 2020

Despite his age and injury history, Olsen should generate plenty of interest on the open market. He remains one of the best tight ends in the NFL when healthy.

During FOX’s Super Bowl pregame coverage, Olsen said he’s the New England Patriots’ backup plan if Rob Gronkowski doesn’t return. It was unclear whether he was joking.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images