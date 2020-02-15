Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Following an incredibly successful Week 1, it’s time for the XFL to continue putting its money where its mouth is for Week 2.

The first game of the second week will have the same feel as Week 1, with the DC Defenders hosting their second consecutive contest as the New York Guardians come to town. The Defenders began their season on the back of quarterback Cardale Jones, beating the Seattle Dragons 31-19.

The Guardians represented the Empire State in great fashion, defeating the Tampa Bay Vipers 23-3, to begin the season.

Both teams will look to become the first 2-0 team in the new XFL on Saturday.

Here’s how to watch Guardians vs. Defenders:

When: Saturday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images