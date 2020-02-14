Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Spring training starts this week, and to help get you ready for the Red Sox season, Guerin Austin is counting down her “Top 5” postgame celebration moments from the last five years.

Our No. 1 celebration comes from May 14, 2016, after David Ortiz smacked a walk-off double vs. the Houston Astros. If you have a favorite celebration or attended one of these games, let us know in the comments below, and check out “Red Sox From Fort Myers” every night throughout spring training, on NESN.

Check out the celebration in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara, Greg M. Cooper, Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports