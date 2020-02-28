Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hailie Deegan sure is glad to be part of the Ford family.

The NASCAR phenom received a new 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 as an apparent surprise gift from Ford Performance Thursday. The 18-year-old didn’t bother masking her glee over the new car, as seen in this video she posted to Instagram after she arrived home from a test event.

Deegan is in her first year in Ford’s driver development program. She finished second at the ATCA Daytona Race on Feb. 8.

When she revs her engine for the General Tire 150 on March 6 at Phoenix Raceway, she’ll probably still be grinning about the new Mustang GT350.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images