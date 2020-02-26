Tom Brady very well could have a long list of suitors next month, but Terrell Davis believes they all pale in comparison to what the star quarterback already has.

Brady can officially become a free agent when the new NFL year begins March 18. It seems like a few teams, including the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, already are poised to kick the tires on Brady should he reach the open market, and it’s easy to imagine any of those teams playing football next January with Brady under center.

Still, Davis believes New England is the best place for the future Hall of Famer.

“I believe so and the reason is, Brady, it’s hard to leave that place, right? You have a legacy there, you won six Super Bowls,” Davis said on Yahoo Sports’ “THE RUSH with Jared Quay” when asked if he believes Brady will remain with the Patriots. “Where are you going that’s better than Foxboro?”

It’s a fair question.

Yes, Brady and the Patriots largely were unimpressive in the second half of the 2019 season and limped out of the playoffs. That said, New England’s issues might not be as severe as they’re made out to be, as a legitimate offseason weapon or two could reposition Bill Belichick’s team back into the group of Super Bowl contenders. A relocation would force Brady to learn a new system for the first time in two decades and break away from all the consistency he’s benefitted from dating back to 2000.

Davis’ former teammate, John Elway, agrees with the Hall of Fame running back’s take. The Denver Broncos president and general manager seems to believe the challenges of joining a new team will outweigh the excitement for Brady.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images